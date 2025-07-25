Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Child fighting with his sibling restrained on bed by Wellington caregivers, thrown at drawers

Catherine Hutton
By
Open Justice reporter - Wellington·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

A woman, her husband and her daughter were found guilty of assaulting a child who came to live with them when his mother was unable to care for him.

A woman, her husband and her daughter were found guilty of assaulting a child who came to live with them when his mother was unable to care for him.

A child who was fighting with his younger brother was sent to his room and held down on his bed by two adults, then twice thrown against a set of drawers by another.

The preteen was left injured by the actions of his caregivers and feeling “lost and isolated”.

A

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save