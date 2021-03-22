Child fighting for life after Bucklands Beach school car park accident

A child is in a critical condition after being hit by a car in an East Auckland school car park this morning.

Emergency services are at scene of the accident at Pigeon Mountain Primary School on Wells Rd, Bucklands Beach.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said the child had been taken to Starship Hospital with critical injuries.

Pigeon Mountain Primary School confirmed a child had been injured in an accident on a pathway leading into the school.

In a Facebook post detailing the accident, school board member Mark Eades said the injured pupil had been taken to hospital and "our thoughts are with the family".

The school remained open, with the focus now on supporting pupils and staff.

The access way into the primary school is cordoned off after the accident. Photo / Dean Purcell

Neighbouring schools had been notified about the accident, he said.

Access to the school via Wells Rd was currently blocked while police investigated the accident.

"We will endeavour to keep our community updated whilst respecting the wishes and privacy of the family involved.

"Thank you to everyone for your ongoing support," said Eades.

The serious crash unit is investigating the accident. Photo / Dean Purcell

The Ministry of Education's specialist team who would be providing support to the students, staff and community.

Two ambulances and two rapid response units were called to the crash scene around 8.40am.

Fire and Emergency NZ confirmed they were at the scene of an accident involving a car and pedestrian.



A police spokesman said at 8.40am, police were notified of the crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified and will be examining the scene.