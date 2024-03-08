How the Government’s 100-day plan is going, an anxious wait for hundreds of TVNZ staff and calls for stricter rules on deadly air rifles in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald / Getty

A baby has died after a fire at a property in South Taranaki early today.

Police and Fire and Emergency NZ investigators are at the property and a scene examination is underway in the village of Normanby.

“We are working hard to establish the circumstances that have led to this tragic incident,” acting Detective Senior Sergeant Louise Prendergast said, who confirmed an infant had died.

“Support is being offered to those involved. We know that the community will be shocked and saddened by this incident.”

Dozens of firefighters were sent to tackle the blaze in the house on Fitzroy St, after receiving multiple calls just after 4am.

About 6.15am, it was confirmed that a person had died, Fenz central shift manager Chris Dalton said.

The fire was extinguished, but about 7am crews were still in overhaul mode, dampening down the scene and working with police, with fire investigators on their way.

Neighbour Stan Adamson said he awoke at 5am and saw “all the lights” outside.

”I thought someone was getting busted. Then I saw the fire.”

It’s “a tragedy”, he said.

Stan Adamson, pictured with his dog Koopa, lives just a couple of doors away from the home engulfed by flames. Photo / Ilona Hanne

Earlier this morning, shift manager Shannon Lucas said fire crews found the house “well involved in fire”, and escalated the job to a second alarm.

At the time there were six fire crews, three support crews and two tankers in attendance.