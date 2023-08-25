Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

Chief Ombudsman launches investigation into secret plans to privatise the business arm of Ports of Auckland

Bernard Orsman
By
3 mins to read
Wayne Brown, like his predecessor Phil Goff, is keen to sell the operating business of Ports of Auckland. Photo / Michael Craig

Wayne Brown, like his predecessor Phil Goff, is keen to sell the operating business of Ports of Auckland. Photo / Michael Craig

The Chief Ombudsman has launched an investigation into secret plans by Auckland Council to privatise the operating business of Ports of Auckland.

The council is believed to hold hundreds of pages of documents outlining the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand