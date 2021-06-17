Chemical spill at Napier Port: Seven fire trucks on scene

Emergency services are responding to a chemical spill at the Port of Napier. Photo / NZME

Emergency services are responding to a chemical spill at the Port of Napier. Photo / NZME

Seven fire trucks are currently on scene at a chemical spill at the Port of Napier.

Emergency services were called to a Hazmat incident at the port at 9.55am on Thursday, involving a chemical spill from a container.

Crews are focused on containing the chemical and working to stop it getting into the waterways.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said the chemical was believed to be a liquid type of polyline chemical used to make polystyrene.

"I understand a blistered container within a larger shipping container has split and caused the spill."

He said there had been no evacuations required.

"It's confined to the port boundary in port area."

MORE TO COME