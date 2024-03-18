Chelsea Daniels is the new host of The Front Page. Photo / Dean Purcell.

One of New Zealand’s leading daily news podcasts, The Front Page, has appointed former Newstalk ZB news director Chelsea Daniels as its new host and producer, New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) announced today.

The Front Page is the New Zealand Herald’s daily news podcast, delivering insightful analysis on the most significant news stories each weekday. Daniels brings many years of broadcasting experience, having covered some of the country’s most significant news stories over the past decade. She started her broadcasting career at CTV in Christchurch, later moving to senior reporter and news director roles for Newstalk ZB in Auckland.

Murray Kirkness, NZME Chief Content Officer, says: “The Front Page has established itself as one of New Zealand’s leading news podcasts, and Chelsea will do a fantastic job as its new host. She brings a wealth of experience as a senior reporter and news director, coupled with her warm, professional delivery and adept handling of diverse subjects. Her appointment marks a new era for the podcast as we continue to strengthen our position as a leading source of news in New Zealand across a variety of platforms.”

Sam Collins, iHeartRadio Content Director, says: “With more than 2.7 million total downloads since its inception in 2022, The Front Page has become a cornerstone of New Zealand’s news landscape. With Chelsea at the helm, I have no doubt the podcast will continue the excellent growth we’ve seen over the last two years.”

Daniels says she is excited about her new role: “Taking over as The Front Page host and producer is an incredible opportunity to contribute to one of New Zealand’s leading news podcasts. As we celebrate its second anniversary, I’m excited to continue delivering leading news stories, in-depth interviews and delving deeper into societal issues for our listeners. I’m also thrilled to remain as a senior reporter for Newstalk ZB and NZ Herald, working with the best news team in the business.”

Listeners can stream or download new episodes of The Front Page from 5am each weekday through iHeartRadio, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.



