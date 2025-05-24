Advertisement
Home / New Zealand

Checks on substandard rentals long overdue – Editorial

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Tenancy officials have carried out spot inspections of student flats in Dunedin this week to check if they meet Healthy Homes Standards.

Editorial
  • Government officials conducted spot checks on Dunedin student flats to ensure compliance with rental standards.
  • The inspections prompted landlords to hastily address issues to meet the Residential Tenancies Act and Healthy Homes Standards.
  • Calls for wider regulation of property managers continue, with emphasis on protecting tenants in sub-standard rentals.

Government rental tenancy officials swooped on some of Dunedin’s grottiest student flats this week, making spot checks on properties that might well have shocked even the more seasoned inspectors.

Landlords and property managers had prior warning that the Tenancy Compliance and Investigations Team (TCIT) were on the warpath. Wayward

