Cheating scandal exposed: NZ university students paying Chinese company’s ghostwriters to write papers

Kurt Bayer
By
6 mins to read
Auckland University is one of a number of Kiwi institutions that have seen students using the Assignment Joy service. Photo / Dean Purcell

An African academic ghostwriter has blown the whistle on allegations that students at major New Zealand universities are paying a Chinese company to complete their assignments.

The anonymous whistleblower from Kenya who claims to have

