Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Cheating prolific in Hamilton Boys’ High School rowing programme, parent says

Amy Wiggins
By
5 mins to read
A parent says cheating is prolific amongst Hamilton Boys' High School's rowing programme. Photo / Tim Clayton

A parent says cheating is prolific amongst Hamilton Boys' High School's rowing programme. Photo / Tim Clayton

Cheating is prolific in the Hamilton Boys’ High School rowing programme with young rowers used as “tools” to get the school the best result, a parent of a student claims.

The comments follow the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand