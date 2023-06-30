The price at the pump will be increasing by 29 cents as the fuel tax discount ends. Photo / NZME

Fuel prices are set to increase by 29 cents per litre as of Saturday, marking the end of the fuel tax discount.

We have compiled a list of the cheapest places to fill up in Rotorua and Tauranga before the discount is dropped.

A raft of cost-of-living subsidies and temporary tax cuts are set to end tomorrow, with economists and budgeting services warning it will hurt those already struggling financially.

The biggest hit to New Zealanders’ back pockets is the end of the fuel tax discount, adding 25c a litre and almost 4c extra GST.

The subsidy for road user charges for diesel vehicles will also end.

Half-price public transport fares will stop for most, with only children under 13 riding for free, while half-price fares for community services card holders and people under 25 will remain.

According to the Gaspy app, the cheapest diesel and petrol found in Tauranga is in Pāpāmoa while the most expensive is found in Tauriko and the city centre, respectively.

The prices, per litre, were noted by The Bay of Plenty Times between 10.50am and 11.10am on Friday. The prices mentioned include individual gas station discounts.

Cheapest 91-Octane in Tauranga

$2.11

NPD Self Serve, Pāpāmoa: 7 Gravatt Rd, Pāpāmoa

$2.15

Pak ‘n Save Pāpāmoa: 26 Gravatt Rd, Pāpāmoa

$2.17

Gull Speedlane Hewletts Rd: 131 Hewletts Rd, Mount Maunganui

Gull Pāpāmoa: 230 Parton Rd, Pāpāmoa

$2.18

Z Bethlehem: 253B State Highway 2, Tauranga

$2.19

Gull Bethlehem: 258 State Highway 2, Tauranga

Gull Hocking St Self-Service: 122 Hewletts Rd, Mount Maunganui

Waitomo Hewletts Rd: 94 Hewletts Rd, Mount Maunganui

Cheapest diesel in Tauranga

$1.58

NPD Self Serve, Pāpāmoa: 7 Gravatt Rd, Pāpāmoa

$1.60

Pak ‘n Save Pāpāmoa: 26 Gravatt Rd, Pāpāmoa

$1.61

Gull Pāpāmoa: 230 Parton Rd, Pāpāmoa

$1.62

Gull Speedlane Hewletts Rd: 131 Hewletts Rd, Mount Maunganui

$1.63

Waitomo Pāpāmoa: 72 Te Puke Highway, Pāpāmoa

The most expensive 91-octane in Tauranga is found at Z 11th Ave, costing $2.55 per litre while the most expensive diesel in the city is found at BP Connect Tauriko, costing $1.94 per litre.

Cheapest 91-Octane in Rotorua

$2.13

Caltex Te Ngae: 520 Te Ngae Rd

$2.18

New World Westend: 2 Miro St

Gull Te Ngae Rd: 338 Te Ngae Rd

$2.19

Pak ‘n Save Rotorua: Corner of Fenton and Amohau St

Gull Lake Rd: 112 Lake Rd, Koutu

Waitomo Fenton Park: 58 Marguerita St

$2.23

Mobil Te Ngae: 238 Te Ngae Rd

$2.33

Z Fenton St: Corner Fenton and Victoria St

Z Fairy Springs: 23 Fairy Springs Rd

Cheapest diesel in Rotorua

$1.72

Pak ‘n Save Rotorua: Corner of Fenton and Amohau St

New World Westend: 2 Miro St

$1.74

Gull Lake Rd: 112 Lake Rd, Koutu

$1.76

Waitomo Fenton Park: 58 Marguerita St

$1.83

Z Fenton St: Corner Fenton and Victoria St

$1.84

Mobil Te Ngae: 238 Te Ngae Rd

The most expensive 91-octane in Rotorua is found at BP Connect Fairy Springs, BP Connect Geyser, Mobil Reid & Mills, and Mobil Sunset, costing $2.39 per litre

The most expensive diesel in Rotorua is found at BP Connect Fairy Springs and Mobil Sunset, costing $1.94 per litre.

Cira Olivier is a social issues and breaking news reporter for NZME Bay of Plenty. She has been a journalist since 2019.