Danny Jonas says going outside and playing shouldn't be something to strive for, it "should just be normal". Bevan Conley.

Charitable trust Sport Whanganui has received an $89,000 cash injection.

The money comes from the New Zealand Community Trust (NZCT) for the salaries of community activators.

Sport Whanganui chief executive Danny Jonas said the activator’s role was to increase participation for tamariki (children) and rangatahi (youth) in the community.

“That could be through sport, play or active recreation.

“They work with young leaders in secondary schools as well, and in the disability space, which, unfortunately, has been missing for quite a while.

“Creating opportunities for that target group is really important.”

Part of their work was connecting youth with a sport or code they might not normally gravitate towards.

One example was at Te Kura o Kokohuia.

“We’ve got four or five girls there that are getting into rowing. Along with Ngā Tai o Te Awa, we’re supporting them with their goal of competing at the Maadi Cup,” Jonas said.

“They are really committed. They’re down on the water two mornings a week at 6am. It’s not just about what they’re doing in the boat, it’s planning, goal setting and working as a team.

“There will be some disappointments but I think that’s called life isn’t it?”

The trust will also be running initiatives during Men’s Health Month (June), such as an adult learn-to-swim class at the Splash Centre, a boxing class at River City Boxing Gym and Gumboot Sunday at the Tawhero Golf Course in partnership with Nga Tai o te Awa.

The council cut its contract with Sport Whanganui as part of its annual plan for 2023/24, which Jonas said at the time would have gone towards implementing the council’s Open Spaces and Physical Activity Strategy.

It was confirmed during deliberations on the plan that $45,000 of unspent funds for the implementation of the strategy had been carried forward to 2023/24.

Jonas said he was delighted the money was “back on the table again”, whether it was going to Sport Whanganui or not.

“The most important thing is there is money there for the group - the sport, recreation and play group.

“It’s not about Sport Whanganui at all, it’s about implementing a strategy that will increase participation.

“There need to be resources put towards it, otherwise it just sits on the bookshelf gathering dust and it’s not worth the piece of paper it’s on.”

People needed to park their busy schedules and busy lives, “just for a bit”, he said.

“Just get outside and play, particularly with your kids.

“Let’s not talk about it being something we should strive for, it should just be normal.”



