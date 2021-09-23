Charges dropped over Hawke's Bay riverbank sex video

A man accused of making a riverbank sex tape has had the charges dropped. Photo / File

A man accused of making a riverbank sex tape with two women has had three criminal charges against him dropped.

The man was also granted permanent name suppression, after the charges were dropped in the Hastings District Court on Thursday.

Any details that would identify him, have also been suppressed.

The man had faced two counts of making an intimate visual recording (from in the river, and on the riverbank) and one charge of publishing an intimate visual recording.

The charges were dismissed by Judge Gordon Matenga, at a case review hearing at the Hastings District Court on Thursday.

The man's appearance at the hearing was excused, and reasons for the charges' withdrawal were not discussed in open court.