Chapel St fatal crash: Dive squad, crane recover car from water

The car is recovered from the water on Chapel St this morning. Photo / Sandra Conchie

A car has been recovered from the water following a fatal crash on Chapel St.

About 20 people dived into Tauranga Harbour in a desperate rescue attempt after a car plunged into the water and began sinking on Wednesday evening.

Police confirmed one person died at the scene.

The police dive squad and a crane were involved in the retrieval of the vehicle this morning.

One lane of Chapel St was partially closed for a time.

The three-vehicle crash happened at the traffic lights at the turnoff into the shops with one vehicle becoming submerged.

The road was closed last night.

"It went down real fast"

Witness Errol Hodgson told the Bay of Plenty Times he was driving home from work when he saw two vehicles crash at the Chapel St lights then a third, an SUV, come "out of nowhere".

"The SUV went up over the island and straight over the edge [into the water].

"It went down real fast.

"I stopped here [about 20m away] and ran over there. The rear window was disappearing.

"The windows must have been down because it went down so fast, it was ridiculous."

A crane was used in the recovery. Photo / Sandra Conchie

He said a man got out of the sinking car himself.

"They tried to get the other person out. They were there a long time. The car kept moving down there because of the currents. It's still there.

"There were people running everywhere."

Kran Radford and Rem Mangakahia were also driving home when they saw the commotion.

Mangakahia said: "We saw everybody started to run so we parked up, we wondered if we should help. Everyone was running and diving in ...

"They were trying to get dive bottles and stuff from the [hunting] and fishing shop to help.

"They did pull out a lady. They put her on some sort of floating board and carried her [out]."

Radford said there were about 20 people in the water, including children, so they did not get in.

Another witness estimated the person was trapped in the car for 15 to 20 minutes.

A worker in the area said she heard a "big bang" and people started running outside.

By the time she got outside, she saw a vehicle was in the water near the traffic lights.

"Police were trying to rescue someone ... I could see people swimming, trying to get someone out [of the vehicle]."

"I could hear someone crying."

Flowers left at the scene of a fatal crash on Chapel St. Photo / Sandra Conchie

Another witness said a person from Rebel Sport, located across the road, supplied goggles to help people see through the murky water.

A retail worker was on Takitumu Dr warning motorists that they could not access Chapel St because of the accident.

He said a car went into the water with people in it and about 20 other people dived in to try to rescue them.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said one patient in a moderate condition and two patients in a minor condition were treated at the scene.

Police said an investigation into the circumstances of the crash was ongoing.

- Additional reporting by Kiri Gillespie and Samantha Motion