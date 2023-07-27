Chaos at Wellington Airport due to baggage belt fault

Wellington International Airport. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Wellington Airport is backed up due to an issue with Air New Zealand’s baggage belt.

A spokesperson for the airport confirmed to NZME there was an issue with the belt, but a “contingency plan” was underway to process the bags.

Aviation Security Service said the issue was not the result of any equipment owned or operated by the service.

“Our staff are working with the airport company to support the effort to process bags.”

One person at the airport posted to social media about “massive queues” due to the belt failure, claiming it was Air New Zealand’s check-in baggage belt that wasn’t working.

NZME has contacted Air New Zealand for further information.

PSA Wellington Air NZ check in is messed up. Baggage belt not working - massive queues, such fun 🤩 pic.twitter.com/ixF2blCGgk — Narelle Sindos (@NarelleSindos) July 27, 2023

The fault is poorly timed, given that Wellington hosted the United States v Netherlands in the Women’s World Cup last night.

It’s been one of the most highly anticipated match-ups of the tournament’s group stage, a rematch of the final four years ago, where the Americans won their second-straight world title with a 2-0 victory.

This time the two teams finished in a 1-1 draw.



