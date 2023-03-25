UK-born stripper Will Parfitt (left) is a real-life "Magic Mike" and has been compared to that film's star Channing Tatum (right). Photos / Will Parfitt, Magic Mike's Last Dance

UK-born stripper Will Parfitt (left) is a real-life "Magic Mike" and has been compared to that film's star Channing Tatum (right). Photos / Will Parfitt, Magic Mike's Last Dance

His likeness to Magic Mike star Channing Tatum is undeniable but social media sensation and stripper with “Magic Men” Will Parfitt is now a star in his own right - with a staggering 8.5 million followers to prove it.

The UK-born, Melbourne-based entertainer’s cheeky videos and reels on TikTok and Instagram have gone viral - amassing more than 90 million views.

Many of those hits are from Kiwi women, who make up a big part of the 32-year-old’s fan base.

Now Parfitt and his crew of Magic Men are heading to New Zealand to give Kiwi women a chance to see them in the flesh - literally.

“I have a lot of followers from New Zealand and we had so many comments on social media to come so we thought we had to do it,” Parfitt told the Herald on Sunday.

“I love New Zealand and Kiwi girls are always the craziest. They are similar to English girls when they have had a couple of drinks. They are always the funniest. I love the accent and we’ve always wanted to do a proper tour.”

Parfitt’s entrance into the world of stripping reads like a scene from Magic Mike - the Hollywood film starring the very man Parfitt is often compared to.

UK-born Will Parfitt went from backpacker to stripper and now owns part of the stage show Magic Men.

Parfitt landed in Melbourne in 2015 from his hometown of Croydon, south London, with $500 in his pocket and the goal to pick up any work to keep travelling.

He was out one night and was spotted by a club promoter who thought Parfitt was a doppelganger for Channing Tatum.

From there he started working for Magic Men, a group of male strippers who performed at hen parties, just like Tatum’s character in Magic Mike.

But it was during lockdown when Parfitt was stuck in his apartment in Melbourne that things really “blew up”.

“I was stuck at home in lockdown and I started posting more on social media. We were not touring so I didn’t have my usual Magic Men content so I started doing TikTok transitions - when I’d go from a normal guy to a cop or fireman. It just went nuts.”





Parfitt’s reels have been viewed millions of times - the most popular ones combining humour and sexual innuendo.

“I always try to have a laugh with it. Some of the best ones have people wondering, is this a thirst trap or a piss-take?”

Parfitt’s popularity on social media during lockdown saw him go from being a hit on stage to being recognised on the street, in the airport and being one of the most requested strippers at the agency.

“The Channing comparison is always there but I feel like now after building the social media girls want to see ‘Will’ not just the ‘Channing guy’.

“I don’t hate the comparison though, obviously because Magic Mike made the industry blow up again, and I’m in that industry.”

And he’s loving his job so much, Parfitt decided to buy into the Magic Men business.

“I’m a part-owner now and it’s a good thing because I know performing on stage does have a shelf life.

“I have a bit of time yet because there are guys still stripping in their 40s but it’s good to have something else as well.”

Part of the business is merchandise such as calendars, branded Magic Men car fresheners and even sex toys.

Will Parfitt has his own car air freshener and has designed his own sex toy that has been a big seller online and at the Magic Men show.

“During lockdown, I asked my followers if I should bring out a sex toy and the response was pretty positive,” Parfitt said.

“I sell them online and after the show and they are pretty popular.”

The success of the business he has helped grow has also meant he has been able to invest in property and has just bought his second house in Melbourne.

Parfitt believes the popularity of the hit 2012 movie - and more recently Magic Mike’s Last Dance has helped make male stripping more acceptable and mainstream.

“Back when I started it was just hen’s nights but now it is any excuse - hen’s nights, divorce parties - women will come to the show just for a night out.

“We have our resident shows and we also have 160 tours this year and we try to get to the smaller suburbs.

“We go to see the women who might not be able to get into the bigger cities to see us. They go a bit crazy - they can’t believe we have come out to see them.”

Parfitt said things also get crazy on stage.

He has signature moves that are very physical and very choreographed - but can also go very wrong.

“I have one move when I pull the girl on to my shoulders facing me and we have to pick someone from the crowd and get them to come backstage first to go through it.

“I need to tell her what is going to happen, because if she doesn’t know it can go bad.”

Some of the mishaps make it on to Parfitt’s social media reels.

One of the most viewed is a tricky move that sees Parfitt flip a woman over and pull her back by the ponytail. It was all going to plan until the ponytail - a hair extension - came off in his hand.





“Whatever happens on stage there is always humour. You want everyone to have a great time and be involved,” he said.

“I have to laugh at myself because often I’ll be up there in my underwear or a towel. It’s a bit cringey if you take yourself too seriously.”

Despite the success of the Magic Men tour and sold-out shows, Parfitt still does private hen’s parties some weekends.

He put the price up from $250 to $700 for a 20-minute performance but the bookings keep coming.

“They have even flown me to another state to surprise the bride-to-be. The reaction is the best - it is almost like a celebrity has walked in.”

Parfitt said he and the Magic Men crew are looking forward to their tour of New Zealand.

They have shows booked for Auckland, Mount Maunganui, Rotorua and Dunedin in June.

A show planned for the Municipal Theatre in flood-stricken Napier has been postponed until November.

And it’s not the first time Parfitt and his Magic Men crew have been to New Zealand.

Just out of lockdown the Magic Men crew flew to the South Island and did a one-night-only show in Invercargill.

“It was completely random but it was the best night. We love going to out-of-the-way places and smaller suburbs,” he said.

“Invercargill was one of our biggest shows and I think because everyone had been staying home because of Covid everyone just went crazy.

“We loved it and can’t wait to come back.”

