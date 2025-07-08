A post-mortem conducted by pathologist Dr Michael Dray confirmed the cause of death as drowning, with injuries “consistent with being tumbled in a rocky river”.
While the Department of Conservation (DoC) had previously assessed the track in 2018, the rocky outcrop and river were not flagged as hazards.
The coroner noted that although the DoC did not encourage access to the outcrop, “there was no formal track end to discourage visitors from wandering, and the platform could have been inviting to visitors, including as a natural ‘stage’ for photographs”.
The DoC extended its “sincere condolences” to the Chen family and conducted a full review.
“Visitors are always exposed to some area of risk when recreating in the outdoors – risk cannot be eliminated,” it said in a statement provided to the coroner.
Following the incident, the DoC implemented significant safety improvements at the site.
These included the installation of prominent warning signs, a child-proof gate (initially temporary) and, most notably, a full upgrade of the Upper Gantry platform.
The updated site now includes barriers along all sides, blocking access to the previously exposed rocks.
The signage clearly warns of “rock, water and fall hazards” and is visible from both the boardwalk and the approach to the track.
The DoC has also reclassified the Marian Falls Track, acknowledging that its typical visitor profile has shifted toward “short-stop travellers” with lower skill levels and higher need for risk management.
“DoC’s response has been exemplary,” the coroner concluded.
“In my view, these represent a vast improvement to the safety of the site.”
In addition to the site-specific changes, the DoC is considering broader reforms, including simplifying its visitor classification system and providing clearer risk communication at unmanaged or informal tracks.
The department noted the rise of social media was a likely factor in more visitors venturing off-track.
The coroner declined to make formal recommendations, citing the DoC’s “thoroughness and thoughtfulness” and noting that the improvements already made were “to be encouraged.”
Ben Tomsett is a multimedia journalist based in Dunedin. He joined the Herald in 2023.