The society’s ‘best guess’ is that there are fewer than 10 members who do not have the disability. Photo / Sarah Ivey

People with cerebral palsy are being asked to prove they have the condition to access support, after concerns were raised about “scammers” faking it to gain financial benefits.

The Cerebral Palsy Society has been around since 1951 but has just introduced a new requirement asking members to provide a medical certificate to prove they have the disability.

The move has been made due to fears that a small number of people are trying to cheat the system.

Financial support is one of the benefits of joining the society, which general manager Clare Williams said can go towards things like gym membership, Riding for the Disabled, counselling, physio, transport costs, swimming lessons and academic fees.

She said in a two-month period, nearly 800 of their 1300 members have willingly provided evidence they have cerebral palsy.

“The important thing is that our society is set up to support those actually living with cerebral palsy,” Williams said.

It’s estimated there are 10,000 people with cerebral palsy in New Zealand. The disability is caused by abnormal brain development, often before birth, and impacts movement, posture and muscle control.

It is the most common cause of physical disability for children in Aotearoa.

The Herald has spoken to a few long-standing society members who are unhappy with the policy change, requiring them to medically prove they have cerebral palsy.

One person said they were shocked to learn people were purposely trying to “cheat the system”.

He added the society does “fantastic work” and said it was great to belong to a group with others who also have cerebral palsy.

John Sammut, manager of the Disabled Citizens Society, says “scammers” are becoming more and more common.

“Everyone’s trying to get discounts wherever they can, and they’re now targeting the disability sector.

“It’s not just cerebral palsy, it’s also through the total mobility schemes.”

The Total Mobility Scheme is a central government subsidy allowing people with a permanent impairment or illness to access public transport discounts.

“We have a lot of people come in that don’t qualify and they try and bring in fake information.”

Sammut says people have come in with falsified medical documentation, and ‘somebody else’s medical certificates’ to get “cheap cab fares and cheap bus fares”.

“It’s just stuffing it up for everybody else that does have a disability or needs assistance. It’s making it harder for them to get the service they need, on time.”