Liverpool St was blocked after a truck collided with a tree. Photo / Bevan Conley

Liverpool St was blocked after a truck collided with a tree. Photo / Bevan Conley

A Central Whanganui street was blocked after a truck collided with a tree and brought down tree branches.

A police spokesperson said police responded to a one-vehicle crash on Liverpool Street, near Victoria Ave around 8.40am.

The road was partially blocked while the tree was cleared off the road.

Police said there was no reports of injuries.

Finn Williams is a multimedia journalist for the Whanganui Chronicle. He joined the Chronicle in early 2022 and regularly covers stories about business, events and emergencies. He also enjoys writing opinion columns on whatever interests him.