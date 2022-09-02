Emergency services evacuated an area of central Wellington this afternoon due to a hazardous substance after an alarm activation. Photo / Nick James

Fire and Emergency (FENZ) services are on Dixon St in Wellington's CBD, where residents from a building have been evacuated.

A FENZ spokesperson told the Herald they were called to the scene after reports of a "apparent hazardous substance following an alarm activation".

Fire fighters at the scene of the evacuation. Photo / Nick James

Six trucks were sent to the scene, and one has since left.

The building is a mixed-used residential and commercial space, Newshub reports.

One resident told Newshub they noticed an odd smell lingering before the building was evacuated.