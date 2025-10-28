Advertisement
Central Regional Health School teacher’s registration cancelled after getting pregnant to former student

Jeremy Wilkinson
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Palmerston North·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

The teacher taught at the Central Regional Health School when she met the student. Photo / File

A teacher has lost her job after falling pregnant to a troubled teen who moved in with her after she became his caregiver.

The woman was a teacher at the Central Regional Health School, which caters to students who are unable to attend mainstream school because they have

