Central North Island highway closed due to fallen trees

Fallen trees have forced the closure of State Highway 5 between Taupō and Hawke's Bay. Photo / File

A highway through the Central North Island is closed after high winds took down trees on Tuesday evening.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said State Highway 5 is currently closed, due to multiple large fallen trees blocking the road.

State Highway 47 was closed on Tuesday night between the intersections with State Highway 41 and State Highway 46. State Highway 47 reopened on Wednesday morning.

Detours for State Highway 5, between Taupō and Hawke's Bay, are significant, with motorists only able to get to Hawke's Bay via Palmerston North or Gisborne.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said it hoped State Highway 5 will reopen by lunchtime on Wednesday.

Waikato system manager Cara Lauder said contractors are unable to remove the trees until strong winds die down, making it safe to do so.

"Please follow the detours or delay unnecessary travel where possible.

"These are big trees and people should steer clear of the area for their safety."

Lauder said motorists should check the Waka Kotahi website (journeys.nzta.govt.nz) for up-to-date information about their intended route before setting out.