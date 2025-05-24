Police would like to hear from anyone who saw a shooting on K Rd overnight. Photo / Glenn Taylor

A 21-year-old man is facing firearms charges after a shooting in central Auckland overnight.

Police said they found two people injured after several shots were fired on Karangahape Rd shortly before 4am today.

They said the victims required medical treatment for leg and foot injuries.

A gun and the person believed to be responsible were found a short time later, police said.

A 21-year-old man was arrested and was due to appear in Auckland District Court on Monday on serious injury and firearms-related charges.