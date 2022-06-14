Now is a good opportunity for residents to re-evaluate what they want from Auckland City, so NZ Herald Focus found out from some of those that will use it the most. Video / NZ Herald

As part of our "Central Auckland Reborn" series, the Herald asked young people in Auckland what sort of changes they would like to see in the central city.

A vox pop conducted last week in Auckland generated some ideas about what areas Auckland needs to work on to remain a city where young people want to spend time.

Issues such as a lack of appropriate public transport into the city from the outer suburbs and a lack of regular events were some of the things the youth of Auckland pointed out as problems the city needs to overcome.

"Auckland is too spread out, we can't walk anywhere very easily," one person said.

Another Auckland-based student said the city needs "more cool places to hang out" and "more things to do that don't involve drinking".

"[Auckland needs] more community-based events, not just one-off events where people don't get to know each other. It needs to be a consistent thing. Consistency - like weekly things spread across the city - is better," someone else pointed out.

For many students the Herald spoke to, inclusiveness and sustainability are also important issues to raise, when discussing the Auckland we want to have in the future.

Others pointed out that it is important to "encourage people to come in and interact with the city".

"Right now, it's just pretty sad and lonely," one student said.