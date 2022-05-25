MetService National weather: May 25th - 27th

Parts of Auckland have disappeared under a thick layer of fog this morning.

What started as a pristine and sunny morning in Auckland's central business district has quickly disappeared under the murk of mist.

A snapshot of the city taken at 7.18am showing fog over Auckland's western suburbs before it spread across the city's centre. Photo / Twitter

A time lapse recorded on Niwa's weather cameras shows the fog moving from western suburbs and rolling across the region between 7am and 8am.

🪄 Auckland, now you see me, now you don't... pic.twitter.com/xOWH9LNpix — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) May 25, 2022

Using a magic wand emoji, the forecaster teased: "Auckland, now you see, now you don't."

Much of central Auckland disappeared under a blanket of fog that rolled in across the city before 8am. Photo / Twitter

Despite the gloomy start, the city is on track for a partly cloudy day with isolated showers.