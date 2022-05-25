Parts of Auckland have disappeared under a thick layer of fog this morning.
What started as a pristine and sunny morning in Auckland's central business district has quickly disappeared under the murk of mist.
A time lapse recorded on Niwa's weather cameras shows the fog moving from western suburbs and rolling across the region between 7am and 8am.
Using a magic wand emoji, the forecaster teased: "Auckland, now you see, now you don't."
Despite the gloomy start, the city is on track for a partly cloudy day with isolated showers.