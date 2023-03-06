Census night is Tuesday, March 7. Photo / Bevan Conley

Tomorrow is Census day - a nationwide headcount of everyone in New Zealand and where they are living or staying.

It’s an important five-yearly data collection event that provides a snapshot of our nation at a point in time, including providing detailed information about New Zealand’s small communities.

It helps the Government know who you are, where you are, and what resources your community needs. Census data is used to plan infrastructure like water and roads, and services like schools and hospitals.

After the low response rate in the last census in 2018, Statistics Minister at the time David Clark vowed the next one would be successful with “more boots on the ground, more paper forms, more hours worked and more community engagement”.

Simon Mason, deputy government statistician and deputy chief executive Census and Collection Operations told the Herald earlier that completing the Census was probably – other than voting – the single biggest way of engaging with Government.

He encouraged people to participate because “if they’re not reflected in the data then decisions will be made on their behalf without them”.

The data also helps iwi, businesses and academic researchers with their work, and community groups in their applications for funding.

It highlightas where the need is and everyday New Zealanders stand up their own initiatives to address that need.

Census data showing 11,000 whānau in the Rāhui Pōkeka (Huntly) needed support motivated Tiana Matatahi and her team to set up Pookekatia Te Iwi to provide that support, Stats NZ said.

The group is now getting kai packs, hygiene packs and medicine to the 11,000 whānau.

Ben Armstrong and last year’s Young New Zealander of the year Ezra Hirawani saw 2018 Census data showing 3 per cent of dwellings reported having no electricity and founded power company Nau Mai Rā, where customers can choose to direct a portion of their bill towards helping struggling families.

Nau Mai Rā founders Benjamin Armstrong and Ezra Hirawani.

The following information is from Stats NZ, the Government agency in charge of the Census.

What is the Census?

The Census is made up of questions everyone who is in New Zealand on Census night, March 7, is legally required to answer, unless they are living in an area affected by Cyclone Gabrielle where collection periods have been extended.

There are two forms - a Dwelling Form (about the place where you live or stay) and an Individual Form (about you). These need to be completed by or on March 7.

Every person needs to complete an Individual Form, answering up to 54 questions.

One person needs to complete the 21-question Dwelling Form before anyone else in the house completes their individual forms. If you are in a non-private dwelling, such as a hotel, the person in charge of that site will complete the form

How often does New Zealand have a Census?

In New Zealand, the Census is run every five years. The last Census was in 2018.

The first official Census was conducted more than 170 years ago, in 1851. Since 1877, there has been a Census every five years except for during the great depression, World War II, and after the Christchurch earthquake.

Is the Census compulsory?

Yes. The Data and Statistics Act 2022 requires everyone in New Zealand on Census day to fill out a Census form. People who do not participate or provide false or incomplete information could be fined.

More than one million Census forms have been completed and returned ahead of Census Day, which is March 7.

Who needs to do the Census?

Everyone in the country - including those on boats or ships in New Zealand waters on Tuesday, March 7, needs to complete the form, whether you live here normally or not.

If you usually live in New Zealand but are not in the country on Census night, you do not need to fill the form out.

How do I complete the Census?

You can complete the Census online or via a paper form.

Some people will receive paper forms, while others will receive a Census letter with a private access code, either through the post or from a Census collector visiting your home. And for the first time, you can complete the Census just by getting a Census code sent to your phone.

If you are staying in accommodation, such as a hostel, holiday home, or motel, the person in charge of that accommodation will give you what you need to complete the Census.

To complete the Census online, go to www.census.govt.nz, click on “start your census” and enter your private access code to begin the form. You can do it now - you do not need to wait until tomorrow to complete the form.

You can also choose to do the Census on paper. If you did not receive paper forms, and you want to do the Census on paper, you can order them for free by calling 0800 CENSUS (0800 236 787) or visiting the census.govt.nz website.

There are also a large number of Census support locations and events. Many libraries around the country can provide Census support and Census support has been available at events ranging from Te Matatini, community fairs and markets, and church services.

Support at these events includes answering questions, provision of a device to complete the Census online, assistance ordering paper forms, and help and support to understand and complete the Census forms.

What will I get asked about?

When completing the individual form, you will be asked up to 54 questions, including your name, where you were born, where you usually live, details about religious affiliations and your income, and how you get to work.

For the first time, this Census will include questions about gender, variations of sex characteristics and sexual identity.

The Dwelling Form includes questions on who and how many people are living at that site, how many storeys the building has and what type of heating is used.

How much does the Census cost New Zealand?

The entire census budget across five years is likely to hit $272m, or about $50 per response, according to a Stats NZ report in September to the Finance Minister.