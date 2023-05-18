Celebrity scientists keen to hear kids’ brightest ideas

Dr Joel Rindelaub and Associate Professor Siouxsie Wiles are judges of this year’s Samsung Solve for Tomorrow competition, now open to students aged 5 to 10. Photo / File

Two of New Zealand’s best-known scientists say they’re looking forward to hearing how our brightest young sparks plan to solve some big problems, in a just-launched nationwide challenge.

Associate Professor Siouxsie Wiles and Dr Joel Rindelaub are serving on the judging panel of this year’s Samsung Solve for Tomorrow competition, open to students years 5 to 10.

“Our kids have some of the most creative minds out there – they really do think outside the box – and I’m excited to come up with this year,” said Rindelaub, a University of Auckland aerosol chemist who gained national fame with his music video Vax the Nation and appearance on Celebrity Treasure Island.

“They have so many ideas that it’s sometimes hard to keep up with... so it’s going to be fun to see some of the submissions.”

Outside the lab, Rindelaub has been championing science, technology, engineering, the arts and maths (STEAM) in schools, and, like Wiles, is an ambassador for charitable trust House of Science.

“Anyone who knows me knows that I am very passionate about getting our young people involved in science and breaking the stereotype that a ‘scientist’ is just an old dude in a lab coat,” he said.

“We can all be scientists, and it’s great to be supporting a competition that encourages exactly that.”

Last year’s challenge was taken out by a group from Auckland’s Howick College, who repurposed their science fair project, a non-invasive device for diabetics.

Students from Mt Richmond Special School in Otahuhu came in a close second with their idea, dubbed “Kitchen Tools Reimagined”.

Two other entries were recognised with highly commended awards: Brooklyn’s “Night-time Heroes”, a tool to help children not lose their teddy during the night, and “Be Cool Bike to School’ a programme encouraging students to ride to school.

“It’s so cool for kids to have an opportunity to really think about STEAM and come up with interest solutions either in the world or to things in their lives... it doesn’t have to be big and flashy,” said Wiles, a leading science communicator and microbiologist named 2021′s Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year.

“For instance, one of the past winners was somebody whose grandfather had Parkinson’s... and she designed a belt for him, where he could put things like his water, alarm and the remote for the TV.”

Joining Rindelaub and Wiles on the panel are Sarah Washbrooke, deputy chair of Technology Education New Zealand, and Julie Baker, education lead at Motat, which is partnering with the challenge.

Students have until September 4 to submit their final entry, but those who get their project plans in by June 26 have the opportunity to get personalised feedback from the judges.

Winners of the contest, which comes with $20,000 of prizes on offer, will be announced in late September.