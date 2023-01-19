Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today she will stand down on February 7. Photo / Warren Buckland

Celebrities from across the globe are showing their admiration for soon-to-be ex-Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern after her shock resignation earlier today.

Famed singer P!nk thanked the departing Prime Minister for “showing the rest of the world what’s possible” in a heartfelt tweet to her 3.5 million followers this evening.

“Prime Minister @jacindaardern there will never be another like you,” the singer wrote.

“I wish there were. You have my admiration, my respect, my well wishes for you+your beautiful family. I have watched you shine uniquely+bravely from afar.”

Hunt for the Wilderpeople actor Sam Neill said he was not surprised by Ardern’s resignation, and that he did not blame her.

“Her treatment, the pile on, in the last few months has been disgraceful and embarrassing,” Neill tweeted.

“All the bullies, the misogynists, the aggrieved. She deserved so much better. A great leader. Thanks PM!”

Kiwi actress Lucy Lawless, best known for playing Xena in the television show of the same name, hoped Ardern had a “joyous future”.

“A grand human being who always gives 110%,” she wrote on Twitter.

“Deserves a dang big holiday before embarking on her next great adventure. Thankyou, Ma’am!”

Controversial tech mogul Kim DotCom said he believed Ardern “tried her best” in his tweet about her resignation.

“She’s been subject to much criticism and abuse. I believe she has tried her best,” DotCom wrote.

“She had a great start and then came Covid-19. I wish Jacinda, @NZClarke and little Neve all the best.”

