We’re even nicknamed after a rare, unique and handsome example.

And for 20 years we’ve celebrated the birds of Aotearoa with the Bird of the Year competition, with voting for this year’s event opening earlier this week: you have until September 28 to choose your favourites.

Another competition called for entries recently, with our birds and other hallowed natural treasures taking centre stage, but one in which Kiwis really get to strut their stuff.

The Nature Conservancy (TNC) Oceania photo contest is open to professional and amateur photographers from NZ, Australia, Papua New Guinea and the Solomon Islands to submit photographs that capture the wonder of nature.

This 2024 entry was taken by Helen Maclean-Knight.

Last year was the inaugural competition with more than 2000 entries, with a fifth of those from NZ. Birds, of course, were well represented in 2024 and organisers expect even more this year.

“Aotearoa NZ is home to some of the world’s most unique and precious ecosystems, from our ancient forests and pristine coastlines to the incredible endemic species that call this place home,” said Abbie Reynolds, country director, TNC NZ.

“We’re looking for photographs that tell the story of our natural world, capturing both its breathtaking beauty and the urgent need to protect it for future generations.”

Photographers compete for a prize pool of $15,000 and can enter six categories: People, Nature, Climate, Water, Lands, Plants, Fungi, and Wildlife.

Category winners from NZ last year, included some incredible pictures of our feathered friends illustrating not just their grace and beauty, but also showing how fragile an existence they live, especially when they come up against their biggest threat - us!

Roger Smith’s “People and Nature”- winning dotterel image taken at Waikanae Beach on the Kāpiti Coast is a prime example of the human threat to endangered species.

“Our local estuary is a nature reserve where rare dotterels nest,” Smith noted on his entry.

“It has been an enormous task to stop vehicles crossing the nesting area.

“I chased a ute across the sand, having seen that it was heading for the nesting area, and arrived at the first nest two minutes after the vehicle had passed by only half a metre away from the sitting bird.”

This image of a kea in flight was shot by Michael Roberts.

The judges said the best images sometimes require a bit of work from the viewer and the few seconds to realise there’s a dotterel hiding beneath driftwood with wheel tracks passing just centimetres away add greatly to the picture.

“Reckless endangerment or blithe ignorance? For the purposes of this photo, it doesn’t matter: all the viewer cares about now is the plight of shorebirds everywhere. And Roger Smith’s work here is done,” they said.

Some are more hopeful and Stuart Attwood’s photograph, a runner-up in the same category, resonated with the judges for the eye contact with the subject, a kākāpō being released into the wild, its expression being more bemused than terrified at its situation.

Birds can also raise a smile and the winner and runner-up in the Wildlife category both achieved a little levity. Stuart Attwood’s mallard taking a duck dive hunting for food on the Avon River stopped the judges in their tracks.

Coot by Enzo Giordani.

“In a field full of powerful images, from wild oceans to delicate fungi and urgent stories of climate and wildlife, Duck Dive was a masterclass in timing, composition, and storytelling,” the judges said.

“It draws us into a moment that feels alive, full of motion and stillness all at once.”

And Roger Smith’s Wildlife runner-up picture of pūkeko feeding their chick relates a moment that every parent can appreciate.

“The pūkekos (purple swamp hens) are a very common - and, unfortunately, mostly despised - bird all over NZ,” Smith said.

“But, they are devoted parents to their chicks, and very protective of them,” leading to Smith crawling on his belly to get close enough for the shot.

You have until October 24 to enter your photographs of birds or any other feature of the NZ natural environment that appeals.

Pukeko feed their chick, by Roger Smith.

“There’s something magical about being in nature, and even more so with a camera,” Reynolds said.

“It slows you down, making you really observe and appreciate what you’re seeing, smelling, hearing.

“That mindful connection with nature is great for our wellbeing, and when we capture and share those moments, we connect others to the power of nature as well.”

Enter The Nature Conservancy Oceania Photo competition here: www.nature.org/oceaniaphotocontest

And vote for your favourite birds here: https://www.birdoftheyear.org.nz/

