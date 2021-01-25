Cause of stink that wafted over Havelock North revealed

The Hawke's Bay Regional Council received 14 complaints about an odour in the Arataki area in Havelock North on Monday. Photo / File

The source of a stink that permeated from the Aratiki area across Havelock North on Monday has been revealed - and it's not what many people thought.

Dozens of residents across Havelock North took to social media to complain of a 'sewage smell' on Monday afternoon.

One Middle Rd resident, who did not want to be named, said she noticed a strong faecal smell through her open doors.

"I thought it was compost of mine or that someone had walked poop through the house."

She said she was keen to know what the source of it was.

Hawke's Bay Regional Council acting manager compliance Mike Alebardi confirmed the council had received 14 complaints about odour in the Arataki area.

He said the pollution response team visited the area, and found a local contractor spreading spent compost in the paddock upwind of Te Mata Mushrooms.

The contractor was not in any way related to the mushroom growing operation on Brookvale Rd at the northern end of Havelock North.

"The contractor advised the Regional Council that the compost would be worked into the land on [Monday and Tuesday morning]," Alebardi said.

There's no real mitigation option for residents - it falls back on the contractor working the compost into the ground and burying the odour, he said.

Alebardi reminded the public that if anyone has information regarding unauthorised discharges to land, air or water they should contact the Regional Council's 24/7 Pollution Hotline on 0800 108 838.