Caught on video: Car bursts into flames at Botany Town Centre mall

7 May, 2021 05:26 AM 2 minutes to read

Watch foootage of a car on fire at Botany Town Centre. Video / Supplied

Lincoln Tan is the New Zealand Herald’s diversity, ethnic affairs and immigration senior reporter.

A car fire was caught on camera by a man who was waiting for his daughter outside the Botany Town Centre mall.

Andre Van Der Merwe was sitting in his car checking his emails on the phone when he noticed a commotion, and people running towards a vehicle.

It happened around 3.30pm, and the vehicle was stopped just outside the ANZ Bank.

"The fire started small and the security had tried to put it out, but just moments later it burst into flames," Van Der Merwe said.

He said the owners of the small silver car, model unknown, were staring at the car looking shocked with their two young children beside them.

"They looked like they were in their 20s.

"It's just fortunate that no one was hurt," Van Der Merwe said.

When the car was fully engulfed in flames, people were seen running away from it "afraid that it could just blow up".

Van Der Merwe said a Fire and Emergency crew arrived about 10 minutes later and put out the flames.

It is not known what caused the fire.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said the car was well alight when the crew got there, but they managed to put it out.

No one was injured.