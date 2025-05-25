A cattle truck rolled near the intersection of Otaio River Rd on the Waimate highway on Sunday. Photo / 123RF

A cattle truck rolled near the intersection of Otaio River Rd on the Waimate highway on Sunday. Photo / 123RF

By RNZ

Cattle are wandering on State Highway 1 south of Timaru after the truck they were travelling in crashed.

Emergency services were called to Saint Andrews shortly before 1pm on Sunday after a cattle truck rolled near the intersection of Otaio River Road on the Waimate highway.

St John Ambulance said one person had been taken to Timaru Hospital in a moderate condition.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand southern shift manager Alex Norris said some cattle were also injured, with some still inside the truck and others were on the road.