Cathedral Cove attracts about quarter of a million visitors every year.

Tracks to the famous Cathedral Cove in the Coromandel will be closed over the summer with “no quick fixes” available.

A report commissioned by the Department of Conservation (DOC) said landslips and rockfalls caused by this year’s extreme weather had damaged tracks to the point some were impassable.

An internal review of the report by DOC determined an increased risk of injury or death at the formation.

The extensively damaged and potentially unstable main track to Cathedral Cove would not be fixed for summer.

It urged people to stay away from the cove and nearby bays and the network of tracks connecting them.

DOC commissioned Tonkin + Taylor to produce the report for the area.

DOC Hauraki-Waikato-Taranaki regional director Tinaka Mearns said the 3.8km of tracks around Cathedral Cove and the adjacent bays have 180 historical or recent landslides.

“Beach cliffs, including those overlooking Cathedral Cove were described as ‘particularly hazardous’ due to ongoing landslides and rockfall,” Mearns said.

Visitors were also strongly urged not to go through the cove’s famous arch, with debris falling from it as recently as last weekend, however, within the next few weeks visitors would be able to return to the beach via the Te Whanganui-A-Hei Marine Reserve, DOC said.

“Renewing access to Cathedral Cove from the sea allows people to go there – but we want to make very clear there is still risk associated with going to this site and people need to inform themselves properly before visiting,” Mearns said.

“There is still potential for rockfall landslides at these sites, and we need to emphasise this to the public. You go at your own risk.”

DOC will also decommission the toilet block at Cathedral Cove beach and visitor numbers to Cathedral Cove will be monitored by the department’s Coromandel team.

“We need to make sensible long-term investments at this site, rather than spend money on short-term solutions, which are not sustainable and will not withstand the increasing extreme weather events caused by climate change,” Mearns said.

Ngāti Hei, the iwi to which Cathedral Cove is a significant site, will lift its rāhui over the area in place to protect visitor safety since last summer’s extreme weather.

Background information:

Cathedral Cove is famous for its idyllic coastal location and natural arch. It has historically received up to 250,000 visitors a year.

The site is managed by DOC with support from Ngāti Hei.

Extreme weather in January and February – including Cyclone Gabrielle – caused storm surges, landslides, erosion and rockfall at the cove.

The damage to tracks, stairs and natural features like cliff faces and slopes was significant.

People have still been able to visit Te Whanganui-a-Hei Marine Reserve, next to Cathedral Cove, but were asked not to land on the beach.