House fire on Beach Rd in Castor Bay, Auckland 30 September 2024. Firefighters continued to battle the blaze at dawn after calls were first made at 2.30am

Firefighters have been battling a large house fire in Castor Bay on Auckland’s North Shore for three hours.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said they received “multiple calls” about the fire on Beach Rd at 2.27am.

He said the house was “totally involved” when crews arrived on the scene of the single-level home.