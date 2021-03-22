Carterton District Council finds source of E. coli contamination in water network

A boil water notice remains in place in Carterton. Photo / Getty Images

Carterton District Council believes it has located and fixed the probable source of "low-level" E. coli contamination in its water network.

The council has received two clear tests and is waiting on a third tomorrow before it can make a decision to lift a boil water notice in place.

More information will be released about the contamination source after engineers have completed a review of the remedial works.

A boil water notice was first issued on March 12 after low-level contamination was discovered in two bores which supply water to urban residents.

It was then lifted after three days of clear results, but subsequently re-issued last week when an E. coli reading came back slightly above the acceptable level for New Zealand drinking water standards.

Carterton businesses and urban residents connected to the town supply must boil all water before using it until further notice.

This includes water being used for drinking, making baby formula, juice, ice, washing fruit and vegetables, other food preparation and cooking needs, or brushing teeth.

Water should be brought to a rolling boil where bubbles appear in the centre and do not disappear when the water is stirred.

It should be boiled like this for one minute or until a full electric jug switches off.

At this stage, the council has not received any official reports of illness.

Carterton District Council will provide a further update tomorrow at 5pm.

If residents experience diarrhoea, vomiting and or a fever, they should get advice from their GP or contact Healthline (0800 611 116).