That board denied Callaghan parole, saying it was concerned about the considered and methodical approach he had shown to covering his tracks after the murder.

Thomas was a mother-of-one and part-time sex worker, and was reported missing by Callaghan in mid-2010.

He told police she had failed to pick up their son as arranged. Police launched an investigation, and three months later Callaghan was arrested.

Carmen Thomas's body was dismembered, put in containers filled with concrete then dumped in the Waitakere ranges. Photo / Supplied.

Moments before Callaghan attacked Thomas with a baseball bat, she had told him he was not the father of their son.

He then killed her with blows to the head, dismembered her body and put it in containers filled with concrete. He said he had intended to dump the bins at sea but the plan involving a friend’s boat ‘fell apart’ and he instead buried them in West Auckland.

Last year the Herald was granted permission to attend his first parole board hearing, where Callaghan said “I killed Carmen because I reacted to something she told me, that I should never have reacted to. In a state of rage, I snapped, like a volcano of emotions. I hit her eight times in the head”.

Police and forensics staff worked at the home of Carmen Thomas after she was beaten to death by her former partner, Brad Callaghan. Photo / Janna Dixon

According to the latest decision of the parole board, Callaghan has since completed a Medium Intensity Rehabilitation Programme, holds a minimum-security classification and had received a positive report from his supervising officer.

He has completed a safety plan and undertaken four guided releases, including one to his proposed release address.

The board questioned Mr Callaghan about his actions after the murder and said he was able to share the background to his thinking at the time of the murder, and explained the changes he had made during his rehabilitation, and what he had learnt about himself.

Police investigating the murder of Carmen Thomas in Auckland. Brad Callaghan (bottom inset) has served his time for her murder. Photos / NZPA, Supplied

He told the parole board he had become much more open with his family.

“The circumstances of Mr Callaghan’s offending and in particular his actions after he had killed his partner remain of concern to the Board” the decision said.

“He has however completed all appropriate treatment...We have reached the view that he is no longer an undue risk to the safety of others and can be managed on parole. Once we reach that position, we are obliged to direct his release from prison,” it said.

The Parole Board reached the decision that Brad Callaghan is no longer an undue risk to the safety of others. Photo / NZ Herald

“He is required to attend a monitoring hearing in December and will require a report from his Probation Officer as to his compliance with release conditions and his progress on parole. Electronic monitoring would not appear to be available, and in his case it is not required,” the decision said.

The parole board outlined his release conditions which included: living at an agreed address in Northland, complying with any psychological treatment recommended by a probation officer, and not contacting his victim’s family without the prior written approval of a probation officer.

He is also not to start a new job or change jobs without probation officer approval, and must disclose details of any intimate relationship that commences, resumes or terminates.

