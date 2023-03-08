Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage Carmel Sepuloni. Photo / Mark Tantrum

OPINION

Covid-19 disruptions and the recent weather events in Tāmaki Makaurau has given us all the more reason to celebrate the culture and diversity that this year’s ASB Polyfest promises.

Beginning in 1976, ASB Polyfest has been a highlight of our annual arts and culture calendar and a staple festival event for Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland. It’s a festival that not only immerses students in the depths of their cultures, but in fact, it’s a festival that represents an ecosystem – made up of organisers, practitioners, volunteers (often hearty parents and family members), stallholders, supporters and of course, the performers themselves.

The theme for this year’s festival is “Mana Motuhake – Creating One’s Destiny”. The theme, I think, is extremely fitting given the number of young performers and participants who take to the stage, and the number of young people who watch on and get to see what is possible when your culture is front and centre. Not least to mention, the exciting destiny that our young people are creating for themselves.

Through our Government’s Pasifika Festivals Initiative which we announced in 2020, Pasifika Festivals have become the heart and soul of many communities right across Aotearoa New Zealand. They bring thousands of people together, enabling us all to appreciate and celebrate the wealth and vibrancy of our Pacific cultures.

The Pasifika Festivals Initiative has supported 22 Pasifika Festivals across 11 regions. This funding has not only allowed festivals to recover from the immediate and sustained impacts of Covid-19, but its helped them to really strengthen their respective infrastructures enabling them to deliver these festivals.

Polyfest serves as a timely reminder of how precious our life experiences, stories, cultures, history and respective identities are. The platform that these are shared on for all to see are equally as important as well.

Even more so however, ASB Polyfest, the biggest Pasifika Festival in Aotearoa New Zealand, shines a light on Tāmaki Makaurau’s diversity – the places, cultures and traditions that epitomises the uniqueness of our city, and the fact that 16 per cent of Pacific people call Auckland home.

Following on from the pandemic and the recent weather events, there’s never been a time when it’s been so important for us to come together, connect and celebrate something that is so important to us as a Pacific nation.

My thanks and congratulations goes to the trust and the whole team on the 48th year of Polyfest. To everyone heading along, I encourage you to soak up the beauty of our cultural performances, and the wonderful food, arts and crafts stalls that’ll be on show as well.

To all the young people who have diligently practised in school and church halls, their homes and perhaps even those dream centres otherwise known as, garages – go hard! Enjoy being you and know that all that you will take away from this will set you in good stead for so many areas of your life.

While one may be tempted to say, “may the best school win”, I’m of the belief that the real winner on the day will be Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland.

Carmel Sepuloni is the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Arts, Culture and Heritage