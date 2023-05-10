Michelle Stuart has been given a condition to attend a problem gambling service after spending thousands of dollars of someone else's money on pokie machines. Photo / NZME

Michelle Stuart has been given a condition to attend a problem gambling service after spending thousands of dollars of someone else's money on pokie machines. Photo / NZME

A care worker who withdrew almost $21,000 from an elderly client’s bank account to feed a gambling habit has been ordered to pay the money back.

Michelle Anne Stuart, 55, was also sentenced to six months of community detention and 12 months of supervision with a condition to undergo counselling for problem gambling.

Stuart appeared in the Napier District Court for sentencing on Wednesday after pleading guilty to a single charge of misusing the man’s bank card.

The court was told she was a support worker in the man’s home for several years. He was 83 when her offending was discovered, after he moved permanently to a rest home.

While he was in Stuart’s care, he entrusted her with his finances, including his bank card and Pin.

Judge Bridget Mackintosh said that, between 2016 and 2021, Stuart made withdrawals totalling $20,950 which were not repaid, and used much of that money to play pokie machines.

“He was devastated to learn that he was essentially taken advantage of by you,” the judge said. “It was a huge breach of trust.”

The man now had difficulties trusting other people in a care home situation where he had to “trust all around him to do the right thing” in looking after him, Judge Mackintosh said.

Stuart, who had no previous convictions, lost her job after being charged but has since managed to find alternative employment.

The judge said imposing a sentence that would allow her to keep working and repay the money had value to the community.

She sentenced Stuart to community detention with a 7pm-6am curfew, along with the 12 months of supervision.

One of the conditions of supervision was that Stuart get counselling from Te Rangihaeata Oranga Trust, a Hawke’s Bay service for people who have issues with gambling.

Judge Mackintosh ordered Stuart to pay $20,951 in reparation.