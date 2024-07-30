Finalised 2023 data from Niwa’s Baring Head clean air monitoring site on Wellington’s coast showed an annual average of 416 parts per million (ppm) of CO2 in the atmosphere, up from an average 414ppm the previous year.
Baring Head is part of a global network of stations contributing to our overall understanding of how much CO2, methane and nitrous oxide is in the atmosphere.
The longest-running clean air station in the southern hemisphere, it captures ‘baseline’ samples of air rushing up from the Southern Ocean, before it can be tainted by any interactions with activities on land.
Concentrations of CO2 measured at Baring Head have increased by 28% since monitoring began in December 1972, when a concentration of 326ppm was recorded.
The station has not recorded a measurement that low since.
Niwa principal atmosphere technician Gordon Brailsford said the exact concentrations varied depending on where in the world samples were taken, but the trends at Baring Head repeated what scientists were seeing elsewhere.
“Decade on decade we’re seeing increases… and when you look at the trend, the trend is steepening.”
There was no doubt where most of the increase in CO2 was coming from, Brailsford said.
“We can trace back through some of our tracer work to say, what’s the composition of the CO2? Can we see a signal in there – and we use isotopes for this – that tells us what the origin of the increase in CO2 is? And quite clearly you can see that carbon that’s come from fossil sources is contributing to that increased burden in the atmosphere.”
Methane concentrations measured at Baring Head stalled for a period in the early 2000s but were now also “zooming up again”, he said.
Methane is shorter-lived in the atmosphere – which makes its inclusion in emissions targets controversial – but has a greater immediate warming effect than CO2.
Brailsford said each year’s data was a chance to pause and consider whether the trends were heading in the right direction.
“At the moment it’s not. We’re making significant changes to the atmosphere,” he said.
“The fact that global emissions might have peaked is like making the effort to reach the start line of a marathon. Well done, but not really anything to congratulate ourselves for.”
World Meteorological Organisation senior scientific officer Oksana Tarasova said although the long-term trend, or tendency, was the most important to look at, there were other worrying signals in the most recent data.
The growth in CO2 concentrations between 2022 and 2023 was higher than the growth in human emissions, she said.
The prolonged La Niña between 2021 and early 2023 - which caused intense rainfall in New Zealand and Australia but created droughts on the opposite side of the Pacific - had massively stressed the forests in the Americas.
“When the forests are stressed they reduce their growth …which means they reduce the amount of CO2 they take from the atmosphere.”
The El Niño-La Niña cycle was a natural phenomenon, but climate change was making the swings more intense when they happened, Tarasova said.
“Thirty-odd years ago it could almost be a conversation stopper, whereas now people are engaged and want to know. And so that’s awesome, because if people want to know then they’re thinking about the issues,” he said.
“That slowing process is not something that’s impossible, but it does involve a lot of collective action.”
James Renwick said individuals could keep taking steps to reduce their carbon footprint, but many of the broader solutions to reducing emissions were “not a mystery”.
“There’s any number of well-known paths that can be taken and the Climate Change Commission has provided advice to the Government on all of this,” he said.
“We just need the political will to start seeing the action. So if people want to make a noise and complain to their MP, I’d go right ahead.
“We should make sure our elected leaders know that we’re concerned - and business leaders for that matter… So don’t just sit there and take it - get out there and make your voice heard.”