A Rangiora man has admitted using his car to intimidate and ram the vehicle of two good Samaritans who were rescuing his partner after an argument at the Ashley River, in North Canterbury.

The three women inside the car were not injured, but a dog was hurt when it was knocked out of the vehicle onto the ground.

The series of attacks ended when smoke began pouring from under the bonnet of Jac Rhys Howell's vehicle and he crashed it into a grass bank and got stuck.

Howells, 24, a Rangiora shearer, admitted charges of driving while disqualified and drink-driving - in their aggravated form because of at least two earlier convictions - and two charges of assault using a vehicle as a weapon.

Judge John Brandts-Giesen remanded him on bail for sentencing by video-link on March 24.

He asked for a pre-sentence report which will cover his suitability for a home detention sentence, and referred the case for a possible meeting between Howells and his victims.

The court was told that Howells was driving while disqualified and with a breath-alcohol level of 770mcg of alcohol to a litre of breath when the incident happened on November 29.

After the argument with his partner began at the Ashley River near Sefton, she asked for help from two women who were walking their dogs. They agreed to drive her home.

The three women got into a Ford Ranger but Howells walked around it with his chest puffed out, intimidating them and smashed a wing mirror.

He then got in his own vehicle, and drove towards the other car, narrowly missing it. He then looped around and drove it into the left side.

When at least one of the women got out, Howells drove at them again but swerved away at the last second.

The women got back into the car and locked the doors before Howells drove into the front of the vehicle.

The women drove off, with Howells following. He rammed the back and side of the vehicle before his vehicle broke down and became stuck.

Police found him at the stuck vehicle and breath-tested him.