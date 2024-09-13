Health sector reforms take place as the energy sector struggles. Country GDP is expected to drop as a result. A section of SH1 will be closed this weekend due to grid upgrades.

A car was allegedly stolen at gunpoint during a private vehicle sale in South Auckland.

A Police spokesperson said they are investigating an aggravated robbery that occurred during the sale in Mangere yesterday afternoon.

The incident happened about 1.40pm on Cleek Road, when the victims were approached by at least three individuals.

Police say one person allegedly presented a firearm during the incident which forced the victims to abandon their belongings.

A Toyota Hilux and Kawasaki dirt bike were taken in the incident.