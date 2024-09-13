Advertisement
Car stolen at gun point during private vehicle sale in Mangere

NZ Herald
A car was allegedly stolen at gunpoint during a private vehicle sale in South Auckland.

A Police spokesperson said they are investigating an aggravated robbery that occurred during the sale in Mangere yesterday afternoon.

The incident happened about 1.40pm on Cleek Road, when the victims were approached by at least three individuals.

Police say one person allegedly presented a firearm during the incident which forced the victims to abandon their belongings.

A Toyota Hilux and Kawasaki dirt bike were taken in the incident.

The Hilux was recovered early this morning and police enquiries are ongoing to locate the offenders and the bike.

Police are investigating an aggravated robbery that occurred during a private vehicle sale in Mangere yesterday afternoon. Photo / Facebook
Police urge anyone with information to update them online now or call 105 using the reference number 240913/5891.

