A car has smashed into a Barfoot & Thompson office in Auckland's Glendene. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A car has ploughed through the front of a West Auckland business, with medics tending to the driver and leaving those inside the building shocked.

Emergency services have raced to the Glendene shops where a motorist has smashed through glass panes of a real estate office just before 2pm.

The Serious Crash Unit is now investigating with both the car’s driver and those inside the building being treated by medics.

A shopkeeper from the neighbouring superette said it appeared the car had crashed going through the roundabout, mounted the footpath and smashed through the front of a Barfoot and Thompson office in Glendene.

“The car is inside the shop,” the man told the Herald.

He said scores of police and emergency personnel were at the scene.

The shopkeeper said the driver of the vehicle appeared to be elderly.

“He appeared to have hit a car and went into the building.”

A person in the affected Barfoot and Thompson building said some staff inside the building were now being assessed by ambulance officers.

She was unable to comment further.

A police spokesperson said the alarm was raised after reports of a car crashing into a commercial premises just before 2pm.

It appeared the vehicle had crashed into a shop front on Te Atatu Rd, Glendene.

“Emergency services, including the Serious Crash Unit, are currently on the scene and Police are working to determine the cause of the crash,” the spokesperson said.

A St John Ambulance spokesperson said they were notified of the incident at 1.51pm.

Two ambulances and one rapid response vehicle responded to the scene.

All further information on the number of patients treated and their condition was referred to police.

A number of buses have been affected with passengers told to expect delays of up to 30 minutes as police manage traffic through the busy West Auckland intersection.