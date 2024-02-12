Auckland Transport comes under fire over train cancellations, the fourth option that could be added to 111 calls and rodent issues continue to plague Woolworths supermarkets in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald / Getty

A baby was seriously injured in a fire involving a child’s car seat at a home in South Auckland last night.

Details of the fire - which was reported about 9.30pm at a property on Ironstone Pl in Randwick Park - are still unclear, however a resident told the Herald a car seat had caught fire inside a house. The baby was believed to be seated in it at the time.

One neighbour said he didn’t know there was a fire until three fire engines arrived in the cul-de-sac.

“My child saw the trucks out the window and told me.”

He said the fire crews seemed to be attending a fire near the front porch of the property.

Another neighbour understood a car seat caught fire inside the house, but was not aware of the cause.

A neighbour believed a baby was in the car seat when it caught fire.

”I hope the child is okay.”

The baby is understood to be a few months old.

The neighbour did not hear anything out of the ordinary before fire trucks appeared in the street.

“It sure was a busy night,” said another neighbour.

Three fire appliances attended the incident on Ironstone Pl in Randwick Park. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Fire and Emergency shift manager Karen Larking said firefighters were called to a report of a house fire with persons involved.

Three fire trucks attended the scene.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson confirmed last night they had attended an incident on Ironstone Place.

They sent one ambulance, two rapid response vehicles and an operations manager to the scene.

”We have transported one seriously injured patient to Middlemore Hospital,” they said.

Police said the fire was not currently being treated as suspicious.