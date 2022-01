Emergency services and police are at the scene. Photo / File

A car has rolled on State Highway 1 in Wellington, blocking a southbound lane.

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash on SH1, near Paekākāriki, police said at 11.40am.

"Initial indications are there have been injuries," police said in a statement.

"The southbound lane is blocked and motorists should avoid the area, if possible, and expect delays."