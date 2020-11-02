Car rolls in Karapiro seriously injuring one person, expect delays

Emergency services were called to a serious crash at the intersection of SH1 and Kentucky Rd about 2.30pm. Image / Google

A person has been seriously injured after a car rolled at the intersection of State Highway 1 and Kentucky Rd in Karapiro this afternoon.

Police were notified of the single-vehicle crash at 2.31pm.

Initial reports were that a person was trapped and the Fire and Emergency NZ were in attendance, a police spokesperson said.

A St John spokesperson said three ambulances and a rescue helicopter were at the scene. Two patients were being treated and one was in a serious condition.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area or expect delays.