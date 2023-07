Photo / Bevan Conley

The occupants of a car that rolled in Gonville on Saturday night are now in police custody.

A police spokesperson said the incident happened around 9.20pm.

“A vehicle that failed to stop for police rolled on Harper St.

“The two male occupants were taken into custody.”

The police spokesperson said could not say whether any charges had been filed.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said it responded to wash down spilled fuel at the scene.