Car park dispute on Auckland's North Shore turns violent

A fight broke out over a car park on Corinthian Drive in Albany. Photo / Google

A dispute over a car park on Auckland's North Shore turned violent with a number of people suffering injuries last weekend.

One of the parties involved posted about the incident on Facebook, claiming they had been waiting for a car park to come free when another car pulled in before they could.

The dispute started when they confronted the driver about it and it quickly became physical.

Police were called to the carpark on Corinthian Drive in Albany on Saturday evening and said the dispute escalated to both parties pushing, shoving and calling each other names.

"Both parties suffered superficial injuries as a result. One of the people involved tripped over a step and hit their head as they were walking away and later attended a medical centre to get checked," a police spokesman said.

A man was checked over at a medical centre after tripping and hitting their head following a fight over a car park. Photo / Facebook

One of the groups involved told police racist comments were made but because it stemmed from a car-park dispute in which both parties were deemed to have equal involvement police do not believe it was racially motivated.

Everyone involved was issued a verbal warning for fighting in a public place.