Flames engulf the hood of a car on Auckland's Southern Motorway.

A car on the back of a tow truck burst into flames on Auckland’s Southern Motorway this morning, causing major traffic delays.

Emergency services reported the bush on the side of the busy motorway also caught fire.

The New Zealand Transport Agency said the left northbound lane was blocked after the Mt Wellington Highway exit. The lane was reopened after an hour.

Video from the fire showed flames engulfing the front of a silver car. The back wheels of the vehicle were also turned in.