Emergency services at the scene of an upturned car on Victoria St in central Hamilton.

Emergency services are responding after a vehicle flipped onto a busy footpath in central Hamilton, narrowly avoiding smashing through a bank.

Images sent to the Herald show the car on its roof in front of the ANZ Hamilton branch in the central city after appearing to have collided with an electrical box.

A police spokesperson said the responded to reports of the single-vehicle crash on Victoria St around 4.09pm.

The vehicle appears to have damaged an electricity box during the single-vehicle crash.

“It doesn’t appear this has blocked the road,’ they said.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they sent two ambulances and one rapid response unit to the scene.

Three people were treated at the scene and transported to Waikato Hospital.

Two patients were in a moderate condition and one was in a minor condition.