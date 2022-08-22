Interesting photos have resulted from a crash in Wellington this evening, with one car narrowly missing a shop's front window.
A police spokesperson said the crash was between two cars on Taranaki St at Ghuznee St, northbound. They said there were no injuries reported.
A witness to the aftermath said one of the cars appeared to be "jacked up" by a roadwork sign that it ran over during the accident.
Photos show the front of the vehicle suspended in mid-air, mere metres away from a shop's front window. It appeared to be badly damaged.
The other car sat on the street in a slightly better condition.