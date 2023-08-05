Car on fire Northern Motorway near the Northcote offramp 05 August 2023. Photo / Waka Kotahi

A car fire has broken near Auckland’s northern motorway this afternoon sending smoke billowing across lanes of traffic.

It is believed the car is located on the Northcote off-ramp and not on the motorway itself.

A witness has said a person who appeared to be the driver was standing outside the vehicle when it was starting to erupt into flames.

The witness said smoke was pouring out from under the bonnet and drifting across the motorway seriously affecting visibility on southbound lanes.

Traffic cameras from Waka Kotahi also show the impact smoke is having on traffic.

Police have been contacted for comment.







